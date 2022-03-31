Poll: Biden’s Support Among Black Voters Cratered In Past Nine Months

President Joe Biden’s support among black Americans has taken a nosedive in a matter of months, according to one new poll from Marquette University Law School.

The Marquette poll released Thursday found that Biden’s approval rating with black Americans is currently just 56%. That’s a drop of more than 30% from July 2021, when his job approval among the same group was 88%.

The survey, conducted March 14-24, interviewed 1,004 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Since July 2021, Biden job approval among whites has gone from 50% to 40%. Among Blacks, it has gone from 88% to 56%. Among Hispanics, it’s gone from 56% to 51%. @pollsandvotes points to the decline among Blacks as particularly striking. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 31, 2022

Biden’s approval rating during that time period was down with all demographics, the poll found. Job approval with white Americans fell from 50% to 40%, and it fell from 56% to 51% with Hispanics. But the decline with black Americans was bigger than with any other group, be it race or party affiliation.

Biden’s approval with independent voters was also down substantially, from 57% to 37%. Even Democratic approval fell, from 96% to 86%. (RELATED: White House Tries To Clarify Biden’s Troop Training Comment, Says He Didn’t Reveal ‘Compromised Information’)

The poll also examined Biden’s handling of the Ukraine war, as well as some potential 2024 presidential matchups. His numbers on dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were underwater, with 41% of independents approving and 58% disapproving. When it comes to 2024 opponents, Biden led in polls against former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by margins of 4%, 4% and 5%, respectively. No candidate received more than 41% in any of the matchups.

Biden has dealt with a multitude of crises since July 2021, when black support was at 88%. That poll preceded the administration’s challenged withdrawal from Afghanistan, a further surge in inflation and gas prices and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.