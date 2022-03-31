Lamar Jackson Says He Loves The Ravens Amid Speculation About His Future

Lamar Jackson wants people to know he loves playing for Baltimore.

Right now, Jackson doesn’t have a long term deal with the franchise, and some have wondered what his future might hold. There has been some speculation about whether or not he’ll be around for years to come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he did his best to throw cold water on any rumors that might be out there with a recent tweet.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” the dual-threat quarterback told fans in a viral tweet Wednesday.

I understand it’s the offseason and some people need to try like hell to find any story they can scrape up. It’s the nature of the beast.

However, I don’t believe for one second that Jackson isn’t going to be in Baltimore for a long time, and him not having a deal right now means nothing to me.

There’s a lot of money at stake, and hammering out a new deal takes time. It’s not going to happen overnight, and it not already being done doesn’t mean Jackson has soured on Baltimore.

He’s the face of the franchise, the focal point of the offense and everything revolves around him. Why would he give that up?

Everyone knows he can win with the Ravens. When you’re in a great situation in the NFL, you don’t just up and leave.

So, let’s all chill with the Lamar Jackson chatter until something concrete actually happens.