Lunden Roberts Speaks Out On Relationship With Hunter Biden

The mother of Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child broke her silence about their relationship for the first time since 2019 when she filed for a paternal DNA test, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Lunden Roberts shares a daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, with Biden. She reportedly disavowed her lawyer’s forecast that Biden would be charged with tax fraud in an interview with the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I Expect Him To Be Indicted,’ Says Lawyer For Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Out-Of-Wedlock Child)

“I never said that I thought Hunter would be indicted — my attorney did,” Roberts told the New York Post.

EXCLUSIVE: Mom of Hunter Biden’s love child breaks silence on scandal-scarred first son https://t.co/cJj4wANQJY pic.twitter.com/7EUazw2AzG — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2022

“His comment to media was without my authorization I might add,” she added. “I have never opined on Hunter’s financial affairs to anyone and do not anticipate doing so.”

“I remain solely focused on the safety and well-being of our child,” she reportedly said.

Clint Lancaster, Roberts’ lawyer, had told CNBC that he had offered “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” after being subpoenaed. He also said that he believed that Biden would be indicted on tax fraud charges.

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster said to CNBC. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

“[We] don’t want Hunter to go to jail. It’s not my goal, much to the unhappiness of many people in the Republican Party,” Lancaster added to CNBC.

Biden is in the midst of a child support case with Roberts. Roberts was granted 2.5 million dollars after a court-ordered paternity test proved that Biden was the father to her daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, according to the Daily Mail.