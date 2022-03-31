Man Kept Son’s Body In Kitchen For Nearly 4 Years, Police Say

A father in the New Boston area of Texas was arrested Tuesday after allegedly storing his son’s body in the kitchen since 2018.

Officers were dispatched to the home on a routine welfare check for a male subject, according to a statement released Wednesday on Facebook by the New Boston Police Department (NBPD). David McMichael told officers that he believed the police were at his home because he “had a body in his kitchen,” according to the For Worth Star-Telegram.

The Texarkana Crime Scene unit and NBPD investigators got a warrant to enter the home after McMichael’s revelation, Fox News noted.

Police found skeletal remains of whom they believe may be Jason McMichael, who died in 2018, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: 6 People Found Dead In Wisconsin Home. Why They Were Killed Remains A Mystery)

The remains were transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for a full autopsy, the police department’s statement continued. The elder McMichael was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, according to the police. It remains unclear who called in the welfare check, Fox News reported.

In November 2021, a Houston mother was arrested after allegedly living with the body of her dead eight-year-old son for months, the NY Post reported. The child was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and the woman later purportedly locked her other children in a room with their brother’s body, according to the outlet.