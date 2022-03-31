Michigan’s Football Team Honors Colin Kaepernick

Michigan’s football team made a mind-boggling decision involving Colin Kaepernick.

The Wolverines announced Wednesday night that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will be an honorary captain for the program’s spring game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7,” the team captioned a tweet featuring Kaep posing with Jim Harbaugh and other members of the team.

Football Family. Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

This is a disgraceful decision from the Wolverines. It’s beyond embarrassing. Why the hell would any program want to honor Kaepernick?

Not only has he not played since the 2016 season, but he’s also done some incredibly stupid things. Most notably, he wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

He’s definitely not a hero! He’s not even close to a hero!

He didn’t even go to Michigan, which makes this decision all that much stranger. It’d be one thing if Kaepernick had been a star in Ann Arbor during his time in college, but he played at Nevada!

He has no connection at all to the Big Ten. What the hell is Michigan thinking with this decision?

The backlash online already seems to be very intense, and people seem pissed. My guess is that as more and more people hear about this, the more you’ll see Michigan fans revolting.

It’s an incredibly dumb decisions, and it makes less than zero sense.