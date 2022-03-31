Teen Abducted From Walmart Parking Lot Found Dead

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the body discovered in a remote part of Nevada is the missing teen who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier in the month.

The body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion was discovered at a remote gravesite in Churchill County after authorities received a tip, according to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office.

Irion was last seen March 12 waiting in a Walmart parking lot for a shuttle that would take her to her job at the Panasonic factory.

Surveillance video from the parking lot showed 41-year-old Troy Driver pacing back and forth in the lot just before getting into Irion’s car and driving off, according to the New York Post. Irion’s car was later found abandoned in an industrial park. Driver had previously been sentenced to prison in 1997 for a murder in California, according to the NYP. (RELATED: Man Who Kidnapped 26 Children, Buried The Alive, Receives Parole After 45 Years)

Driver was arrested Friday in connection to Irion’s disappearance and held on kidnapping charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Driver’s bail was set at $750,000.

A two-page criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges Driver kidnapped Irion and “did hold or detain her for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her,” according to the NYP.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” police said in a statement.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.