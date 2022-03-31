Border Agents Rescue Migrant Smuggled In Zipped Up Duffel Bag From Burning Car

Dramatic body cam footage recently released shows the moment border agents in Texas rescued a migrant who was smuggled into the U.S. in a zipped up duffel bag from a burning car.

“Absolutely wild footage from a @TxDPS trooper’s bodycam footage following a fiery human smuggler pursuit crash near Laredo,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin tweeted. “It shows TX troopers and Border Patrol agents saving the life of a woman who was zipped up in a duffel bag being smuggled inside the burning car.”

NEW: Absolutely wild footage from a @TxDPS trooper’s bodycam following a fiery human smuggler pursuit crash near Laredo. It shows TX troopers and Border Patrol agents saving the life of a woman who was zipped up in a duffel bag being smuggled inside the burning car. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/OZmAlz0xnj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 31, 2022

Spokesperson with the Texas DPS South Texas Region Christopher Olivarez told the Daily Caller that the driver of the vehicle alerted authorities that there was another individual in the vehicle. Texas DPS Sgt. Genaro Hinojosa then immediately ran over to the vehicle and smashed open the window before he and a border patrol agent rescued the woman.

“She’s in the bag, she’s in the bag,” one officer can be heard saying.

“Shit,” the officer whose body cam footage was released can immediately be heard saying as he runs toward the burning car.

“Get her out, get her out,” one officer can be heard saying. (RELATED: White House Admits the Border Crisis Is About To Get A Lost Worse)

Several officers then pull out a black zipped up duffel bag and immediately run away from the car.

A woman is then seen stepping out of the duffel bag as the car is engulfed in flames behind her.

Olivarez told the Daily Caller the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) adopted the case. The Daily Caller has reached out to the DHS for further information.