Rand Paul Just Savaged Liberals Who Peddled The Russia Collusion Narrative

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday jokingly called for an investigation into Russian ties with environmentalists to needle liberals who pushed the narrative the Kremlin colluded with the Trump campaign.

“Maybe we should get a special prosecutor,” Paul said during an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday. “Maybe we need to spend about $100 million investigating Putin’s contributions to the green alarmists in our country.”

“I don’t know if it’s true,” Paul added. “But can you imagine, there’s probably more truth to that than any of the BS they put forward about trying to connect the Russians to the Trump campaign.” (RELATED: Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki On ‘Climate Leadership’ After Biden Blocked Keystone XL Pipeline, But Allowed Putin’s Pipeline)

Environmental groups opposed the Keystone XL pipeline and have also pushed for restrictions on oil and gas drilling. Many environmentalists also opposed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, claiming it contributed to climate change and harmed water supplies. Critics say these efforts, coupled with current Biden administration policies, contributed to high oil and gas prices, which means more revenue for the Russian government.

“From Day 1, Biden and the Democrats’ actions and statements pushed gasoline prices steadily higher,” conservative commentator Deroy Merdock recently wrote in the New York Post.

There is currently no evidence that American environmentalists are in cahoots with the Kremlin. Likewise, the narrative that former President Donald Trump’s campaign was in league with Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been discredited.