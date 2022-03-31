REPORT: Adam Schefter And Adrian Wojnarowski Re-Sign With ESPN For $10 Million Each Annually

ESPN has reportedly made huge decisions with Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Outkick’s Bobby Burack, the network has re-signed both men, and they’re getting paid a ton to stick around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both will reportedly earn $10 million annually to remain at ESPN.

Media people have gotten paid recently. Some deals, all per year: • Rogan: $57M

• Rachel Maddow: $30M

• Pat McAfee: $30M

• Alex Cooper: $20M

• Troy Aikman: $18M

• Stephen A: $12M

• Schefter/Woj: $10Mhttps://t.co/S3jeStei0F — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 31, 2022

While I often trash ESPN for making foolish decisions, throwing the bag at Schefter is a genius move. In fact, it’s the only move you can make.

Schefter and Kirk Herbstreit are the two most famous faces on the network. When you have stars like them, you throw however much money it takes to keep them around.

Herbstreit runs college football for ESPN and Schefter is the king of the NFL. He 100% deserves to get paid major money.

As for Wojnarowski, he might have a lot of contacts in the NBA world, but he’s also one of the softest men in the media.

‘F**k You’: ESPN Drops The Hammer On Reporter Who Sent Profane Message To Senator Josh Hawley https://t.co/9arX4m9hJ1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2020

He blocked me on Twitter for no known reason, and he also sent an unhinged email to Senator Josh Hawley. So, you’ll have to understand if I’m not super excited about anything having to do with him.

As far as I’m concerned, he’s not even close to being an elite talent.

What the hell is up with this, @WojESPN? pic.twitter.com/MESJlainL8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2020

So, major props to Schefty for getting his cash. It sure is fun watching him succeed. As for Wojnarowski, I couldn’t care less about what he’s up to.