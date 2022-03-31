Republicans Make Historic Gains Of Registered Voters In Florida

The Florida Republican party has made historic gains in registered voters, far outpacing the number of registered Democrat voters in the state.

The Florida GOP surpassed Democrats by more than 100,000 registered voters, a first for the state’s Republican Party, and gained more than 363,000 registered voters since 2018, according to Fox News.

“Well, what contributes to it is the fact that voters from many other states … have come to Florida frankly to seek refuge from draconian policies in blue cities and in blue states,” Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We believe that it’s the policies by Gov. DeSantis [that] has lead to this migration, this COVID migration if you will … to Florida.”

“The people who are registering in our state want to keep Florida … governed by Republicans,” he said. (RELATED: More Voters In Florida Prefer Trump And DeSantis To Biden In New Poll)

Floridians are fleeing from the @FlaDems and registering Republican — ensuring their state remains free. #RedWave https://t.co/PeNVLidznm — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) March 30, 2022

Donalds detailed Florida Republicans’ plan to remain in power in the state.

“Well, the game plan first is to make sure that we mobilize voters … we explain … what conservative governance actually means … and that we go educate the people and make sure we get them out to vote,” Donalds told the DCNF.

“I think secondarily it’s about maintaining the policies that have frankly wanted people to move to our state. We just keep it consistent,” he added. “If we keep our rules consistent and how we govern our state consistent … people will continue to come to Florida and they’ll want to thrive there, grow their families there, live out the rest of their days there.”

This is not the first time Republicans have surpassed Democrats with the number of registered voters; Republicans had about 6,000 more registered voters than Democrats did in November 2021, according to Politico. (RELATED: Republicans Surpass Democrats In Florida Voter Registration For The First Time)

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announces that for first time in history, there are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BVrKRsM8Gp — Forbes (@Forbes) November 5, 2021

Former President Donald Trump won Florida in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, receiving 49% of the vote in 2016 and 51.2% of the vote in 2020. (RELATED: Crowd Cheers On Trump For Presidents’ Day Outside His Florida Golf Course)

