EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Call On NCAA To Bar Biological Men From Women’s Sports

Twenty-eight House Republicans called on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to bar biological men from competing in women’s sports, according to a letter obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The letter was submitted to the athletic organization after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas beat female competitors and broke records in the NCAA Women’s Championship. Legislators argued that Biden’s Executive Order reinterpreting the definition of sex in Title IX is to blame for this.

Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller told the Daily Caller that she blames Biden for allegedly making sex-segregated spaces unsafe for women.

“On his first day in office, President Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity,” Miller said. “It’s time to make it clear that the definition of sex in Title IX means biological sex, not gender identity. We must protect spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams for women like my five daughters, and so many others across the country.”

The letter dubbed the decision to allow Thomas to compete against biological women “feckless” and “a grave injustice.”

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who spearheaded the letter, told the Daily Caller that he feels empathetic towards swimmers like Emma Weyant, who came in second at the NCAA Women’s Championship. (RELATED: ‘Disappointed’ And ‘Frustrated’: Female Swimmer Says Trans Athletes Lia Thomas Takes Away Opportunities For Women)

“Female athletes like Emma Weyant have worked their entire lives for the opportunity to play at the highest levels of sports. They have worked hard for scholarships, promotions, and spots on the top sports teams in the country,” Gohmert said. “As lifelong athletes, their dreams are determined by their ability to win races, and that dream should not be thwarted by allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports, regardless of how they identify.”

Gohmert said that the NCAA rejected “taking a fair and scientific approach” to allow biologically male athletes to compete against women.

Representatives previously weighed in on the transgender athlete controversy. Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and 22 other Republican representatives introduced a resolution to recognize Weyant as the winner of the NCAA Women’s 500-yard Freestyle over Thomas.