Editorial

Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strikes On Russian Forces In Ukraine

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

An incredible video of alleged drone strikes in Ukraine is gaining traction on Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, massive drone strikes can be seen obliterating alleged Russian equipment and positions in Ukraine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video below. It’s pretty damn badass for a war video.

As I’ve said countless times, the videos out of Ukraine are nothing short of incredible. From the moment Putin’s forces rolled over the border and the war started, we have seen some truly insane stuff.

Whether it’s tanks getting destroyed, gun battles or something else, the war footage out of Ukraine has been rolling steady for north of a month at this point, and it shows zero signs of slowing down.

The videos are also a blunt reminder that the Ukrainians have zero intention of just rolling over and dying from Putin. They’ve made that crystal clear since the war started.

They’re fighting like absolute dogs to defend their homeland, and I respect the hell out of it. If you’re going to invade a sovereign country, you better be ready to pay a very costly price.

That’s a lesson the Russians are currently learning firsthand.

Make sure to keep checking back for the wildest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them.