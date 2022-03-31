Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strikes On Russian Forces In Ukraine

An incredible video of alleged drone strikes in Ukraine is gaining traction on Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, massive drone strikes can be seen obliterating alleged Russian equipment and positions in Ukraine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video below. It’s pretty damn badass for a war video.

Video from the Ukrainian Aerorozvidka group dropping munitions on Russian vehicles from UAVs.https://t.co/hrTpwuFpIZ pic.twitter.com/ZMq6XMW2Lj — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 30, 2022

As I’ve said countless times, the videos out of Ukraine are nothing short of incredible. From the moment Putin’s forces rolled over the border and the war started, we have seen some truly insane stuff.

Russian Tank Gets Hammered In Crazy War Video https://t.co/RSoiX4AYoo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2022

Whether it’s tanks getting destroyed, gun battles or something else, the war footage out of Ukraine has been rolling steady for north of a month at this point, and it shows zero signs of slowing down.

The videos are also a blunt reminder that the Ukrainians have zero intention of just rolling over and dying from Putin. They’ve made that crystal clear since the war started.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2022

They’re fighting like absolute dogs to defend their homeland, and I respect the hell out of it. If you’re going to invade a sovereign country, you better be ready to pay a very costly price.

That’s a lesson the Russians are currently learning firsthand.

Ukrainians continues to fight like dogs against Russia, and it looks like Putin bit off much more than he can chew. Let’s hope Ukraine continues to hold out for as long as possible and make Putin regret the invasion for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/zCK85u6wzy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 29, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the wildest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them.