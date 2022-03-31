White House Stands By Biden’s Comments On His Son’s Foreign Business Dealings

A reporter questioned White House communications director Kate Bedingfield Thursday on whether the White House “stands by” President Joe Biden’s remarks on his son Hunter’s business dealings.

The reporter reiterated previous statements Biden made during a 2020 presidential debate that there was “nothing unethical” about Hunter’s business dealings in China and Ukraine, nor did he make money from state-owned Chinese energy companies.

“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment and I would point you to the reporting on this, which references statements that we made at the time that we gave to the Washington Post who worked on this story,” Bedingfield said. “But as you know, I do not speak for Hunter Biden so not more than I can say on that.”

WATCH:

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of a laptop abandoned by the president’s son in a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The Case ID on the laptop’s receipt linked to the FBI’s code for transnational money laundering investigations found there was sufficient evidence to open a case against Hunter and his international business dealings. (RELATED: The Biden Admin’s Ties To Ukraine Go Deeper Than Hunter And Burisma)

A grand jury in Delaware is in the midst of an investigation of possible tax violations, money laundering and foreign lobbying in connection to the president’s son.

The laptop contained thousands of emails linking Hunter to the Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy Co. Hunter and his uncle, James Biden, reportedly received millions of dollars in wire payments from its founder, Ye Jianming. Hunter’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, also received millions in wire payments from a Chinese businessman with reported ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Hunter joined the board of directors for the Ukrainian state-owned energy company, Burisma, in April 2014, to which one Burisma official reportedly said “enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.” Reports linked some of his business dealings to Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, the owner of the company, where Hunter and his business partner, Devon Archer, made nearly $80,000 a year.

A 2020 Senate report also alleges that Burisma paid a consulting firm owned by Hunter and Archer more than $3.5 million from May 2014 to February 2016. The firm then sent a total of $752,054 to Hunter’s law firm, Owasco.