Tom Segura Rips Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock

Tom Segura isn’t a fan of Will Smith.

Everyone in the media has been talking about Smith since he decided to attack Chris Rock during the Oscars this past Sunday. Pretty much everyone has sided with Rock, and Segura has now taken things to a new level. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

“F**k that cuck,” the popular comedian said right from the jump when talking about Smith slapping Chris Rock during an interview with Pat McAfee. From there, it was on and he didn’t slow down at all. You can watch his full comments below.

Go off, Segura! Go off! That’s about as blunt as it gets when we’re talking about a reaction to Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock.

There’s simply no excuse for Smith’s actions. There’s no excuse at all. If you’re going to slap someone, you better have a damn good reason. Short of an imminent threat, I can’t really think of a good reason for physical contact, and Will Smith was obviously never in danger.

He made an all-time stupid mistake, and he’ll now have to suffer the consequences. Getting ripping by everyone with a platform is honestly way worse than getting arrested.

Tom Segura nuked him during his interview with McAfee, and I can promise you people won’t be slowing down at all. Will Smith is public enemy number one for comedians and it’s open season on him. People are going to take shots left and right, and he deserves every second of it.

Will Smith is an idiot who is still married to a woman who cheated on him. Why are we busy pretending like he was defending the honor of an incredible marriage? pic.twitter.com/9jbzcwMUxq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2022

If you’re going to play stupid games, you’re going to win stupid prizes. Smith better get comfortable because this is going to last for months, if not years.