ANALYSIS: Key Data Point May Indicate A Republican Tidal Wave In Midterm Elections

The Republican Party could have their best chance in years to take back Congress in 2022 as Americans’ excitement for the Democratic Party going into the 2022 midterms sinks to another historic low.

The gap of enthusiasm for the 2022 midterms has continually increased for Republicans over Democrats since the October 2021 NBC News polling, which showed what would be the beginning of a positive trend for conservatives nationwide. Almost 70% of Republican respondents told NBC they had high enthusiasm about the 2022 midterms over the 58% of Democratic voters with the same level of interest.