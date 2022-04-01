CBP Makes Massive Fentanyl, Meth, And Heroin Seizures At The Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently intercepted two smuggling attempts of millions of dollars worth of deadly drugs at the southern border.

Officers in Laredo, Texas, on March 25 confiscated over $4.3 million in alleged meth they found in a tractor trailer carrying waterproof sealant from Mexico, CBP said in a press release.

So far for fiscal year 2022, CBP has seized 74,800 pounds of meth at the border, the most of any one drug, according to its statistics.

“Generally speaking, CBP in recent years has seen a steady shift toward harder narcotics smuggling, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin. These are more lucrative compared to marijuana and easier to conceal in smaller amounts,” a CBP official told the Daily Caller News Foundation of the seizure.

BIG METH TAKEDOWN: #CBP officers seize $4.3M in methamphetamine at #Laredo’s Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in tractor trailer hauling waterproof sealant. Read more here: https://t.co/tS3RyRDaM0 pic.twitter.com/hvgnMUkS0Q — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) March 31, 2022

On March 29, CBP and Office of Field Operation (OFO) officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, seized $402,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, meth, and heroin in a single seizure from a pickup truck crossing the international bridge, according to a press release. (RELATED: Fentanyl Street Price Plummets While Country Faces High Prices Under The Biden Administration)

Upon their search of the vehicle, officers found 13 packages that contained 12.9 pounds of alleged meth, 4.9 pounds of alleged fentanyl, and 2.4 pounds of black tar heroin hidden in two coolers in the bed of the truck, CBP said.

“Drug trafficking organizations are persistent in their attempts to smuggle hard narcotics into the United States,” Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon for the Eagle Pass Port of Entry said in a statement Thursday.

“As this seizure aptly illustrates, through hard work and vigilance, we will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs at our port of entry before they can harm our communities,” Calderon said.

