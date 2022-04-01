DeSantis Considers Stripping Disney’s Self-Governing ‘Privileges’ After School Bill Opposition

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated that he would support stripping Disney of its self-governing “privileges” Thursday after the entertainment company voiced opposition to Florida’s recently passed parental rights bill.

After accusing Disney of “crossing the line” with their statement against the bill, DeSantis seemed to voice his support for Republican state lawmakers’ suggestion that the 55-year old Reedy Creek Improvement Act be repealed, CNN reported.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022

The 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act created a “special taxing district” for the landowners of the Reedy Creek district, primarily the Walt Disney Company. This distinction gives Disney the same responsibility and authority as a county government – the promise of which initially drew Disney’s attention to Florida as a site for their newest theme park resort. If the law is repealed, Disney World and all of its properties would be regulated by Orange and Osceola counties in central Florida, The New York Post reported.

“Disney has alienated a lot of people right now, and so,” DeSantis said at a press conference, according to CNN. “The political influence they’re used to wielding, I think has dissipated. And so the question is, why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all? And I don’t think that we should.” (RELATED: Disney Silent On Leaked Videos That Tout Injecting ‘Queerness’ Into Kids Shows)

Should Republicans follow through with revoking Disney’s special privileges, it would have to wait until the Florida legislature reconvened next year unless DeSantis or legislative leaders convene a special session to address it, CNN reported.

Disney announced Tuesday that Disney+, the subscription-based streaming service, would be introduced to 42 different areas throughout Europe, Asia and West Africa beginning in May.

Some of the new locations include Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Yemen. It is illegal to be gay in all of these countries, according to the BBC.