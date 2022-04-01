Eddie Murphy To Star In George Clinton Biopic

Eddie Murphy has reportedly been in talks to star as George Clinton in an upcoming biopic set to document the iconic musician’s life and career.

Discussions to establish the rights for the project have already begun, and in addition to taking on the leading role, Murphy is also reported to have taken the role of producer, Deadline reported. John Davis and Catherine Davis are also named as producers for the film, according to Variety.

Long considered as the “Godfather of Funk,” Clinton has received numerous awards and accolades, which will be covered in the film, Deadline reports. Clinton received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 after having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. The film will touch on Clinton’s humble beginnings as well as his rise to fame, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Celebrate Eddie Murphy’s Birthday With 10 Hilarious Moments Of His Career)

The biopic will reportedly spotlight the impact that Clinton’s talent and long-lasting career have had on other artists, Deadline noted. The film will do a deep dive into the development of Clinton’s bands Funkadelic and Parliament. The impact of Clinton’s contributions to the world of music will be highlighted, including his influence on artists in the hip-hop genre, such as Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur, the outlet noted.

Murphy and his fellow producers have yet to confirm writers and shop the film, but plans are in place for next steps, according to Deadline.