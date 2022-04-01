Editor Daily Rundown: Illegal Immigration Set To Hit ‘Emergency’ Levels

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SET TO HIT ‘EMERGENCY’ LEVELS… VETERANS COULD LOSE MEDICAL CARE WITH VA HEALTH WORKERS SENT TO BORDER… HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX BUSINESS: A source within CBP who has worked in law enforcement for 20+ years – who is familiar with the process – who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity tells me DHS is bracing for as many as 500,000 migrants in the six weeks following Title 42 being lifted. […]

CBP source says DHS is trying to figure out how to get enough medical personnel to provide the COVID vaccines the Biden administration promised migrants – as well as staff to handle any medical issues many migrants will have.