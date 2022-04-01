Future Navy Ship To Be Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Navy will name one of its future ships after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Thursday press release.

A future T-AO 212 replenishment oiler ship will honor Ginsburg, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced via the release. The ship belongs to the John Lewis class of replenishment oiler ships, the release also noted. Named after the late Democratic Georgia representative, the class recognizes individuals who have fought for civil and human rights. Previous ships have been named after other notable American figures, including Thurgood Marshall and Sojourner Truth, NBC News reported.

U.S. Navy to name ship after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/x5FzyhYmXD pic.twitter.com/t4n3Wxzlb6 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 1, 2022

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Del Toro said in the release.

“As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts,” he added.

The T-AO 212 ship that will bear Ginsburg’s name is one of eight TA-O ships that have been awarded to the U.S. Navy, the release indicated. Ginsburg’s daughter Jane has been named as the ship’s sponsor.

Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for 27 years, according to Reuters. Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the U.S.’ highest court following Sandra Day O’Connor. (RELATED: Past Presidents React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death)

T-AO ships transfer fuel and have the ability to carry 162,000 barrels of oil, according to the release from the U.S. Navy.