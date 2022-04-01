Ocasio-Cortez Gets In Open Argument With Progressive Journalists After Congresswoman Skips Out On Union Meeting

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a public argument Thursday with “Breaking Points” co-host Krystal Ball and another journalist over her absence at a labor union meeting.

Ball called out the representative after Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in support for an Amazon Labor Union in Staten Island that tweeted about receiving 1,518 “yes” votes in its union election. The “Breaking Points” host accused the representative of skipping a union event that took place in August 2021, which Ocasio-Cortez previously attributed to “scheduling conflicts” and “security concerns.”

“Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry,” Ball said in a tweet Thursday. “These are your constituents and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory.”

The New York representative argued that the warehouse was located outside of her district and that she had requested investigations into Amazon.

“The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back. “One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time.”

Ball argued that many of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents work in the warehouse and told her to argue with the labor union’s president, Christian Smalls, who Ball said “just won and said that you abandoned him.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez—The Socialist Who Owns A Tesla—Gets Roasted On Social Media For Not Helping Grandma In Puerto Rico)

Status Coup journalist Jordan Chariton chimed in, arguing Ocasio-Cortez bailed from the meeting over a “security issue,” not a scheduling conflict. He then blasted her for not expressing support for the union “particularly in final weeks.”

“I was told by workers that your folks told them at last minute it was a security issue—not a scheduling conflict. Whether ur district or not, you would think a NY Congressman could’ve tweeted support—particularly in final weeks—for one of the most important union drives in U.S,” Chariton said.

“Security was an issue as well. 2021 included a lot of high level threats on my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts.”

Chariton argued there are “no security concerns” that come with supporting the labor union, to which Ball chimed in saying there also were none at the Met Gala.