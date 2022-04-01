‘Hunted The Victim Down Like An Animal’: Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing, Running Over Old Coworker

Pennsylvania authorities arrested a man Wednesday morning for allegedly killing his former co-worker after stabbing and running over him.

Bucks County officials arrested 30-year-old Dominique Isaac Harris of Philadelphia for allegedly killing Michael Pickens. Harris allegedly saw Pickens taking out the trash while working at a Wendy’s and began chasing Pickens down the street brandishing a knife, according to the ABC 6. Harris managed to catch up to Pickens in a nearby parking lot when he allegedly began repeatedly stabbing Pickens, the Bensalem Police Department said in a release Thursday.

“The defendant hunted the victim down like an animal,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, according to ABC 6. “[Harris] stabbed him repeatedly, and this was contrasted by somebody who fought so valiantly and heroically for their own life.” (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 11 People While Riding Bicycle)

Harris’ alleged attack didn’t end there, according to the report.

“The defendant, after stabbing him dozens of times, ran from the scene,” Bensalem Township director of public safety William McVey said, according to ABC 6. “He then returned, driving an Infiniti. The defendant then ran Mr. Pickens over three times in the parking lot.”

Harris purportedly then put Pickens’ body in his car and drove off.

Police were alerted to the crime hours later when an employee arriving for work saw blood in the parking lot. Harris, who was allegedly caught on camera carrying out the crime, was apprehended Wednesday by police, who said they found bloodstains both in and out of the vehicle, according to the outlet.

Pickens’ body was discovered Thursday morning in a separate location with a belt around his neck, Weintraub said, according to ABC 6.

McVey reportedly said Harris and Pickens were previously coworkers and that on Jan. 27 there was “some type of incident” between the two men “that resulted in the defendant being charged with harassment and fired from that business.”

Harris has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of instruments of crime and remains in custody without bail, according to the Bensalem Police Department.