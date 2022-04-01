REPORT: Arch Manning’s NIL Valuation Is North Of $1.5 Million

Arch Manning is expected to earn a stunning amount of money in college.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is the most-hyped quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence and he's viewed as a generational talent.

He’s also expected to cash in on NIL in a massive way.

Arch Manning is down to 4 schools

🔴Ole Miss

🤘Texas

🥋Alabama

🐶Georgia via @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/3kSfvUyJbm — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 5, 2022

According to On3, Arch Manning’s NIL valuation is currently at $1.6 million, which is stunningly high for a junior in high school.

Furthermore, that $1.6 million valuation factors in the fact that Arch has virtually no social media presence. Once he chooses to become super active on Instagram and Twitter, that NIL number will skyrocket.

Previously, Darren Rovell speculated his NIL earnings could hit as high as $10 million, and we still don’t even know where he’s going to play his college ball.

“Arch Manning I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college.” –@DarrenRovell joined us to discuss NCAA NIL rules For Darren’s full appearance: https://t.co/7BcyBRTeNH pic.twitter.com/fhrEk2Ilk0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 1, 2021

When your two uncles are Super Bowl champions and you’re part of the greatest football family in America, it’s not hard to understand why Arch will earn so much.

Add in the fact he’s a legit phenom under center, and it becomes very easy to see why he’ll make stacks of cash.

The only question now is where Arch will play in college. Will it be Georgia? Will the young QB land at Alabama with Nick Saban? Will he head to Texas or Ole Miss? Nobody seems to know but when he does eventually decide, it will send shockwaves through the sport. I can promise you that much.