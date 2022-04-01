REPORT: Oil Depot In Russia Explodes After Possible Attack By Ukrainian Forces

An oil depot in Russia was set on fire after a possible attack carried out by Ukrainian forces.

According to the news agency NEXTA, a series of viral videos show an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia engulfed in flames, and it’s possible it’s the result of a Ukrainian attack.

In the videos shared by NEXTA, a helicopter can be seen flying low off the ground and in another, something appears to be fired through air moments before a huge explosion. NEXTA reported local authorities are blaming “the fire at an oil depot in #Belgorod on an air strike by the #Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

You can watch the videos of the alleged attack below.

An oil depot is on fire in #Belgorod, #Russia. “The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it”, said Gladkov, the governor of the region in his Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/ey7rC5ChSz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2022

⚡️⚡️⚡️Local authorities blame the fire at an oil depot in #Belgorod on an air strike by the #Ukrainian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/uRFbIGIuRn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2022

Local residents managed to film helicopters that, according to #Russian media reports, attacked an oil depot. It is currently impossible to verify the authenticity of this video. pic.twitter.com/1avZ7k55xu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2022

Now, it’s important to note that this attack isn’t confirmed as of right now. The Russians are saying they’ve been attacked, according to NEXTA, but it’s not confirmed at the moment.

A German journalist claimed that Ukrainian officials were not aware of the attack, implying that it “could have been a Russian false flag operation to justify further brutal attacks” on Ukraine.

Keep in mind that information coming out of war zones often changes.

Ukrainians continues to fight like dogs against Russia, and it looks like Putin bit off much more than he can chew. Let’s hope Ukraine continues to hold out for as long as possible and make Putin regret the invasion for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/zCK85u6wzy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 29, 2022

According to Reuters, the alleged strike happened more than 20 miles past the Russian border. If it was truly an attack carried out by the Ukrainians, which does seem to be the most likely explanation, it was a gutsy call to strike into Russian territory.

Intense Video Shows Massive Drone Strikes On Russian In Ukraine https://t.co/l4niSkjxu5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2022

If the reports are true of a Ukrainian attack, it’s also the latest sign that the Ukrainians have no intention of rolling over and giving up against Russia.

Crazy Video Allegedly Shows Attack On Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/DCr0Snk1Sq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

Ever since the invasion started, there has been fierce fighting on the ground and in the air. Ukraine hammering a strategic location inside Russia is the latest proof they plan on dragging this out for as long as possible.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest info and videos out of Ukraine as we have them.