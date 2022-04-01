Editorial

REPORT: Oil Depot In Russia Explodes After Possible Attack By Ukrainian Forces

Russian Oil Depot (Credit: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images and Screenshot/Twitter Videos https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509768001922510860 and https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509736860352147465)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An oil depot in Russia was set on fire after a possible attack carried out by Ukrainian forces.

According to the news agency NEXTA, a series of viral videos show an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia engulfed in flames, and it’s possible it’s the result of a Ukrainian attack.

In the videos shared by NEXTA, a helicopter can be seen flying low off the ground and in another, something appears to be fired through air moments before a huge explosion. NEXTA reported local authorities are blaming “the fire at an oil depot in #Belgorod on an air strike by the #Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

You can watch the videos of the alleged attack below.

Now, it’s important to note that this attack isn’t confirmed as of right now. The Russians are saying they’ve been attacked, according to NEXTA, but it’s not confirmed at the moment.

A German journalist claimed that Ukrainian officials were not aware of the attack, implying that it “could have been a Russian false flag operation to justify further brutal attacks” on Ukraine.

Keep in mind that information coming out of war zones often changes.

According to Reuters, the alleged strike happened more than 20 miles past the Russian border. If it was truly an attack carried out by the Ukrainians, which does seem to be the most likely explanation, it was a gutsy call to strike into Russian territory.

If the reports are true of a Ukrainian attack, it’s also the latest sign that the Ukrainians have no intention of rolling over and giving up against Russia.

Ever since the invasion started, there has been fierce fighting on the ground and in the air. Ukraine hammering a strategic location inside Russia is the latest proof they plan on dragging this out for as long as possible.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest info and videos out of Ukraine as we have them.