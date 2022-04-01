REPORT: The Raiders Sign Quarterback Nick Mullens

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly added another quarterback to the roster.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders have signed quarterback Nick Mullens as one of Derek Carr's backups.

Salary and contract details aren’t known at this time, but given the fact Mullens is kind of a journeyman QB, he’s probably being paid close to the minimum.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens, source says. Right now, it’s him and Garrett Gilbert behind Derek Carr, so a good shot for him to land a backup gig. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2022

Even though Mullens won’t be expected to start in Las Vegas, this is still a great signing by the Raiders. When looking for a solid backup option, you want a guy who has cut his teeth, has experience, is cheap and won’t do anything crazy.

Mullens has started multiple games in his career, has thrown 26 touchdowns to 22 interceptions and knows what it takes to win.

He’s one of the better fringe starters/backups in the league, and he can provide a lot of stability for Las Vegas’ QB room.

Now, the best case scenario is that Derek Carr stays 100% healthy and there’s no reason for Mullen to even see the field.

Generally speaking, going to the backup means something has gone wrong.

However, the Raiders should be in steady hands if Mullen has to enter a game. Overall, it’s a solid addition.