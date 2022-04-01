REVIEW: ‘The Americans’ Is One Of The Greatest TV Series Ever Made

I finally finished “The Americans,” and I was blown away by the entire series.

As most of you reading this already know, I recently started watching the classic FX show because I was on the hunt for something new. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Through the first couple seasons, I was incredibly impressed and felt the saga about Soviet spies living in America was outstanding.

Now that I’ve finished the series, I think it’s time to officially declare it one of the greatest shows ever made.

More than anything “The Americans” is a family drama told through the lens of spying and espionage. Yes, it is brutally violent and suspenseful at times, but more than anything, it’s about the impact being secret spies has on the lives of Elizabeth and Phillip.

To the outside world, they’re a happy couple with two children living the American dream. In reality, they’re both Soviet agents harboring dark secrets and violent actions. Honestly, I couldn’t even tell you how bloody the path the two of them left behind before the credits rolled the final time.

The show also forces you to face some tough moral and ethical questions. Yes, Phillip and Elizabeth are technically the villains, but you can’t help but cheer for their success to a certain degree, especially the former.

Then, Stan Beeman, the heroic FBI agent to the world, is nothing more than a broken man at the end of the day. He was Phillip’s best friend and in the end, there’s a scene in a parking garage that is so powerful I won’t even attempt to describe it because I know I won’t do it justice.

While I won’t spoil the ending, I have no problem saying that the ending will leave you feeling satisfied and extremely unsettled all at the same time.

If you haven’t already seen “The Americans,” you can find every episode on Amazon, and it’s absolutely worth your time.