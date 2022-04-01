‘The Only Non-Loca Of The Party’: Sunny Hostin Spars With Ana Navarro Being Republican

“The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro clashed Friday over Navarro being a member of the Republican Party.

The hosts criticized Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, along with other Senate Republicans, for announcing his intention to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson despite voting for her confirmation to the judicial bench in the past.

“Ana and I have this argument all the time, I always say why are you still a Republican?” Hostin began.

“Why are you still a Catholic, you don’t agree with everything about the Catholic Church … Sunny, what party was Abraham Lincoln? Who helped pass the Voter’s Registration Act the first time?” Navarro hit back.

“The Republican Party that you loved doesn’t exist anymore,” Hostin said. “It’s the party of insurrectionists, it’s the party of traitors, white supremacists, it’s not the party that you loved.” (RELATED: Conservative ‘The View’ Guest Says Kevin McCarthy ‘Will Never Be Speaker Of The House’)

Navarro argued that the country needs two strong parties ready to compete for the people’s vote. Hostin then told her she is the only “non-loca”—slang for crazy person—in the party.

“That’s not true! But I am not the only non-loca,” Navarro said. “There’s a lot of people who are supporting people like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, [and] Adam Kinzinger.

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in calling Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse a “hypocrite” for opposing Jackson’s nomination, to which Hostin replied that the Republican Party is the”Party of hypocrites.”

Navarro and Hostin sparred in mid-March over being a registered Republican, to which she argued that former President George W. Bush supported the Hispanic community. She then stated that the GOP “antagonizes” and the Democratic Party “takes advantage” of Hispanic voters stating she hopes for “two healthy parties” who compete for the Hispanic vote.

Navarro, however, has been largely critical of her party on several occasions, saying in February 2021 that Senate Republicans will be “maligned in history” for not convicting former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial. She also called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a pimple on the butt of history” for ousting Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her role as the House Republican Conference chair.