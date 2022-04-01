Sydney Sweeney Claims Her Grandparents Told Her She Has ‘The Best T*ts In Hollywood’

Sydney Sweeney recently told a weird story about her grandparents.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Euphoria” superstar touched on bringing her grandparents to the premiere of the hit HBO series given the adult nature of the show, according to the New York Post. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen,” Sweeney explained, and then she dropped a line for the ages.

“They said I have the best t*ts in Hollywood,” she added.

I’m not a person easily offended, and nudity doesn’t bother me at all. That’s the reality of the situation. I’m an incredibly open-minded person and when it comes to entertainment, I’m borderline impossible to offend or make uncomfortable.

Having said that, this is wildly uncomfortable. There are just some things that shouldn’t be publicly shared, and this is right at the top of the list.

If you’re on national TV talking about how your grandparents were impressed by your “t*ts” and think they’re the best in Hollywood, things have gone off the rail, and that’s putting it lightly.

Even as someone who isn’t easily offended, this makes me wildly uncomfortable. Why would you ever want your grandparents to make a comment like this or watch a show with sexual content in it.

That seems like an absolutely insane thing to do.

Also, I’ve never seen “Euphoria,” but pretty much everyone I know watches it. Is it really that good? I find it hard to imagine a show about messed up high school students is that good. I just don’t understand the hype.

Maybe I’ll eventually give it a shot, but I somehow doubt it.

As for Sweeney, at least we now know there are no boundaries between her and her family when it comes to nudity.