‘The Office’ Actor Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Run

“The Office” and “Anchorman” actor David Koechner was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run related to his New Years Eve arrest in Ventura County, California.

Koechner, 59, may spend up to six months in jail for each of the offenses, according to Page Six. Both offenses are technically misdemeanors in California, so it’s more likely Koechner will get probation and a mandatory alcohol education course since he is a first-time offender, according to sources at TMZ.

Police in Ventura County arrested Koechner after someone tipped them about an erratic driver, TMZ continued. Before his arrest, Koechner apparently hit a stop sign in the area, Page Six reported. (RELATED: NBC Releases Hilarious Never-Before-Seen Scene From ‘The Office’)

Koechner failed a sobriety test after he was pulled over at around 3 p.m., and was subsequently taken to Ventura County Jail, where he remained until 6 a.m. the following day. Despite the charges, Koechner has been promoting his comedy tour, Page Six continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Koechner (@davidkoechner)

Part of the tour includes an “Office” trivia portion, according to Koechner’s latest Instagram post. “I’m coming for you Oklahoma City,” Koechner said after singing Three Dog Night lyrics. “Let me be your April Fool date!”

Koechner is a fan favorite of comedic film and television, having performed in everything from “Drunk History,” “Talladega Nights,” and even appeared during a season of “Saturday Night Live” in 1995.