Thomas Rhett Releases His New Album ‘Where We Started’

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has dropped a new album.

His new album "Where We Started" was released Friday for millions of fans around the country, and it's pretty damn good.

I fired up the entire thing first thing Friday morning, and I wasn't disappointed at all. The entire album hits the spot for fans.

I fired up the entire thing first thing Friday morning, and I wasn’t disappointed at all. The entire album hits the spot for fans.

There’s truly not a bad song on it, and there are several that will inject a certain kind of vibe into your soul. “Half of Me,” “Anything Drink” and “Bass Pro Hat” all stood out to me as being impressive, but again, there’s not a single bad song on the whole album.

Some people hate the current era of country because there’s a bit too much pop involved, and I certainly understand that vibe. A lot of the music is unbearable, but Rhett has successfully found a way for years to blend traditional country with the new school.

Not only has he found a way for it to work, but he’s damn good at it. “Where We Started” is a simple reminder of that fact.

Whether he’s telling an emotional story or singing about drinking beer on a hot summer day, it’s all a fun ride.

If you enjoy Rhett and country music in general, I can’t recommend “Where We Started” enough. It’s an incredibly fun time.