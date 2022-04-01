Three Police Officers Go To Hospital After Responding To Domestic Disturbance. One Pronounced Dead

A Lebanon, Pennsylvania, police officer was killed Thursday while attending a domestic disturbance call that also left two other officers injured.

Police responded to the call at approximately 3:30 p.m., and reports that gunfire had erupted were received roughly an hour later, according to CBS Philly. Officers radioed saying they were hit, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said. The suspect at the center of this incident, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead. Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner did not elaborate on how the suspect died, according to CNN.

All three officers were transported to the hospital. One officer was pronounced dead, and his identity has not yet been released. Capello conducted a brief press conference and reported the condition of the two other officers. She indicated that one officer was in stable condition, while the other was in critical condition, according to 6ABC.

Angelo Gonzalez, 17, was working in the area and commented on his experience, saying he witnessed “cop car after cop car flying down the street.” He added, “then we heard something and weren’t sure what it was and the street filled up with cops and ambulance in a matter of 15 min,” 6ABC reported. (RELATED: Domestic Violence Reports Rise Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone,” Capello said.

Breiner addressed the community, saying, “it’s clearly a traumatic event. Our guys are strong, but we’re human. We have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this and, with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, they’ll get through it,” reported CNN.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday, and more details are expected at that time.