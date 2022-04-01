WaPo Journalist Sobs During MSNBC Interview, Says Tweets Gave Her ‘Severe PTSD’

Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz sobbed during an MSNBC interview released Friday while explaining how she has “severe PTSD” from tweets directed at her.

“This is after I did a report on the increase in number of white supremacists running for office,” MSNBC reporter Morgan Radford said while discussing how women experience online harassment. “‘Condescending journalist, C-word, deserves a rope.’ Obviously, I am a person of color. Obviously, there’s a reference to a noose. Are you getting messages like these?”

“Yep. ‘Hey, nice job on that story, you soulless effing [bleep].’ Then also you’ll see, there’s these – there’s many people that are tweeting, you know, here’s – these are Taylor Lorenz’s loved ones. They have photos,” Lorenz said.

“Wow, these are all photos of your family members,” the MSNBC reporter replied. (RELATED: Man Trolls MSNBC Reporter (And Everyone Watching) With A ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Flag)

“They’ll threaten children, they’ll threaten my parents,” Lorenz said. “I’ve had to remove every single social tie, I have severe PTSD from this. I’ve contemplated suicide, it got really bad.”

Lorenz then began to sob.

“You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating,” Lorenz said.

Lorenz then was unable to continue speaking, apologizing for her sobs before explaining “it’s really hard.”

WATCH:

Lorenz made similar statements last year about online harassment, noting how women endure a slew of online harassment, including herself. Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Lorenz last year for a tweet in which she claimed online harassment caused deep “trauma” and “destroyed” her life.

“You’d think Taylor Lorenz would be grateful for the remarkable good luck that she’s had, but no she’s not,” Carlson said a the time.

The New York Times then released a statement calling Carlson’s comments a “calculated and cruel tactic, which [Tucker Carlson] regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target.”

Carlson fired back, saying that, if Lorenz were physically attacked, then of course that violence would be immediately condemned.