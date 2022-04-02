‘Did You Sh*t My Pants?’: Comedian’s Wild Impression Of Joe Biden Puts Megyn Kelly In Stitches

Comedian and podcast host Kyle Dunnigan left podcast host and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in stitches with his impression of President Joe Biden on her Sirius XM show Friday.

Kelly, interviewing Dunnigan on “The Megyn Kelly Show” as if he were the president himself, asked him about his son, Hunter, whose past business dealings with Ukraine, which included a position on the board of Burisma Holdings, an energy company that has long been a target of bribery allegations.

“My boy, Huntie… he’s lost his job over there in the ”kraines’,” Dunnigan said, in character as Biden. “He had a nice cushy job there working for $80,000 a week. This guy, man, he blew it all. Blew it all for self-centered reasons.”

When Kelly asked Dunnigan who he means by “this guy,” Dunnigan replied. “Plutin, man. Pluto blew it for my boy. C’mon, you know the thing! The guy!”

Kelly also asked Dunnigan’s Biden about the president’s past comments, which appeared to call for regime change in Russia. (RELATED: Biden Says ‘No,’ He Wasn’t Calling For Regime Change When He Said Putin ‘Cannot Remain In Power’)

“What happened when you seemed to call for regime change earlier this week, something that is not U.S. policy and actually could place other world leaders, including men like yourself, in danger. Why did you do that?” Kelly asked.

“Huh? Wha … what’d I do? You said it! You said it, pal! I didn’t say nothing about that,” Dunnigan replied.

During Dunnigan’s appearance on the podcast, he did impressions of other famous individuals, including Dr. Fauci, Andrew Cuomo, Nancy Pelosi, and an impression of Donald Trump as a woman which he dubbed, “Trans Trump.”