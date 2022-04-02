Editorial

The Lakers Lose To The Pelicans On An Airball From LeBron James

LeBron James (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LeBron James hit a new low during a Friday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the clock winding down and the Lakers in desperate need of a bucket, the four-time NBA champion chucked up an airball and Los Angeles ended up losing 114-111. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredibly embarrassing play below.

The Lakers are now an abysmal 31-46 and their season is absolutely cooked. They’re 15 games under .500!

Imagine explaining this situation to someone a year ago. Nobody would have believed you. Yet, here we are!

The Lakers have completely fallen apart and LeBron James is now firing off airballs in desperate attempts to keep their season alive.

You just hate to see awful things happen to such great people!

Seriously, how are the Lakers so unbelievably bad? This has to be the worst year of LeBron’s career from a team standpoint, right? Given how disliked he is by NBA fans, I don’t think many will be sad to see him struggle. I don’t think people are sad at all.

Maybe, he should spend more time in the gym practicing and a little less time going woke. Perhaps, the Lakers wouldn’t be 15 games under .500 if he did that!