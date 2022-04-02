The Lakers Lose To The Pelicans On An Airball From LeBron James

LeBron James hit a new low during a Friday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the clock winding down and the Lakers in desperate need of a bucket, the four-time NBA champion chucked up an airball and Los Angeles ended up losing 114-111. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredibly embarrassing play below.

Lakers season might have just ended on a LeBron airball pic.twitter.com/ZGl41mmW7L — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 2, 2022

The Lakers are now an abysmal 31-46 and their season is absolutely cooked. They’re 15 games under .500!

Imagine explaining this situation to someone a year ago. Nobody would have believed you. Yet, here we are!

LEBRON TO SALVAGE A PLAY IN SPOT AT THE BUZZER YEAR 19. pic.twitter.com/TDQhHev1DR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2022

The Lakers have completely fallen apart and LeBron James is now firing off airballs in desperate attempts to keep their season alive.

You just hate to see awful things happen to such great people!

LeBron only did this so he can post a photo of it on Instagram later with a corny caption and 4 hashtags pic.twitter.com/XfR5iK1uYq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2022

Seriously, how are the Lakers so unbelievably bad? This has to be the worst year of LeBron’s career from a team standpoint, right? Given how disliked he is by NBA fans, I don’t think many will be sad to see him struggle. I don’t think people are sad at all.

C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram combine for 61 points to spoil LeBron and AD’s return 😤 Pelicans get the 3-0 season sweep vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Bg3EPd4K9F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2022

Maybe, he should spend more time in the gym practicing and a little less time going woke. Perhaps, the Lakers wouldn’t be 15 games under .500 if he did that!