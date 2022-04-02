REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Is Willing To Take A Backup Role In The NFL

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly willing to ride the bench in order to get back in the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been doing everything possible to get back in the NFL, but so far, no teams have shown much interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like he’s willing to hold a clipboard if it means he gets another shot.

College Football Team Makes Embarrassing Decision Involving Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/d6DsmFhmGk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

“I’m told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he’s open to accepting even a back-up QB role–if* that’s what it takes–to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source,” Josina Anderson recently reported.

I’m told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he’s open to accepting even a back-up QB role–if* that’s what it takes–to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source. “You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he’s willing to help his former player to try to get back.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 1, 2022

Kaepernick claiming he’s willing to be a backup in the NFL is like me saying I’d be willing to be a role player in the NBA.

Michigan’s football team is honoring Colin Kaepernick, and it’s disgusting. Kaepernick disrespects America, the police and everything that makes the USA great. Jim Harbaugh should be ashamed for treating Kaepernick like a hero. pic.twitter.com/DmLK8O1oTg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2022

Sure, we can say it, but it doesn’t mean anything. Why? Because it’s simply not going to happen. Kaep has no business playing in the NFL ever again, and I sincerely hope he doesn’t.

Despite what the media wants you to believe, Kaepernick isn’t a hero!

Colin Kaepernick’s Latest NFL Comeback Move Is Borderline Sad And Pathetic https://t.co/kPF5MpGZKJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

The former 49ers passer wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

NFL Legend Reveals If Colin Kaepernick Will Likely Play In The NFL Again. Will His Comments Surprise Fans? https://t.co/XEJFOgjilv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

Kaep is out of the league, and that’s exactly where he belongs!