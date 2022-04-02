Editorial

REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Is Willing To Take A Backup Role In The NFL

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly willing to ride the bench in order to get back in the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been doing everything possible to get back in the NFL, but so far, no teams have shown much interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like he’s willing to hold a clipboard if it means he gets another shot.

“I’m told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he’s open to accepting even a back-up QB role–if* that’s what it takes–to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source,” Josina Anderson recently reported.

Kaepernick claiming he’s willing to be a backup in the NFL is like me saying I’d be willing to be a role player in the NBA.

Sure, we can say it, but it doesn’t mean anything. Why? Because it’s simply not going to happen. Kaep has no business playing in the NFL ever again, and I sincerely hope he doesn’t.

Despite what the media wants you to believe, Kaepernick isn’t a hero!

The former 49ers passer wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Kaep is out of the league, and that’s exactly where he belongs!