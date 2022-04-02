Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Goes On Fox News To Request Powerful Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked President Biden for more weapons for his country on Fox News on Friday.

“We don’t want a million … quality bulletproof vests or some special brand helmets,” Zelenskyy said, “Just give us missiles. Give us airplanes.”

Zelenskyy emphasized what he saw as similar values of “freedom” between Ukraine and the United States.

Zelenskyy said he believed Biden and the American people want, “the values that make our nations closer to win.”

“That’s freedom. That’s democracy. Freedom of speech. Freedom to choose. Freedom to choose your dignified life, work. Who to live with. Who to love. How many children to have,” Zelenskyy specified. (RELATED: President Of Ukraine Gives Speech Announcing Two Of His Generals Are ‘Traitors’)

Zelenskyy expressed faith that President Biden would send aid to his country.

“I have faith that President Biden, like any true American citizen, believes and wants the truth to win, and the truth is on the side of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia launched a full scale invasion against Ukraine in February. At the time, Putin said the goal of his invasion was to, “demilitarize and de-Nazify” Ukraine. As of now, the Russians have still failed to take Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

In a speech Friday, Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they fought for their “future.”

“This is a war for our future. This is a war for our lives, in which we have only one way – to gain peace for Ukraine … to gain Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskyy said.