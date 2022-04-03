6 Dead, 10 Injured In Sacramento Shooting

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, early Sunday morning.

Ten others were injured as bars and nightclubs closed in downtown Sacramento in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press. Police in California’s capital are searching for a single suspect, with Police Chief Kathy Lester saying that it was a “very complex and complicated scene,” according to ABC 10.

You can hear the start of the Sacramento mass shooting in this video https://t.co/ELrohp5naK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 3, 2022

Police were patrolling the area when the gunfire started, and rushed to the scene where a large crowd had gathered, six of whom were dead in the street, The AP reported. The shooting started around 2 a.m., the outlet noted.

Whether the crowd was connected to a specific venue or event remains unclear, according to CNN. (RELATED: Fire Dept. Declare UCSB Party ‘Multi-Casualty Incident’)

“Words can’t express my shock [and] sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident,” Democratic Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted later Sunday morning. “Rising gun violence is a scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her.”