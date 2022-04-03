‘Had It Wrong’: Chris Christie Calls Out The New York Times And Washington Post Over Misreporting Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called out the New York Times and the Washington Post on Sunday for previously misreporting Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The former governor called out the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Steele dossier, which led to an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. He then criticized the media for brushing off the Hunter Biden laptop allegations as “Russian disinformation.”

“Twitter took the New York Post Twitter account down because they reported on the Hunter Biden laptop, which now turns out to be completely true,” Christie said. “So let’s just call it what it is … The New York Post had it right, and the Washington Post and the New York Times had it wrong. Now, you can decide — everyone can decide — what the motivation for that was. Whether it was a simple error, whether it was not sufficient reporting, whether it was bias, everyone’s gonna have their opinions on that. But the facts that we know now are [that] the New York Post had it right during the campaign last year, and the other media outlets had it wrong.”

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop in a March 17 piece reporting on possible potential criminal charges against the president’s son. A 2020 Senate report alleged that Biden abandoned a laptop at a Delaware repair shop that contained thousands of emails linking his foreign business dealings to money laundering investigations. (RELATED: ‘The News Was Fake’: Rep. Jim Jordan Takes Shots At The Media For Disavowing Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

A grand jury in Delaware is in the midst of investigating possible tax violations, money laundering and foreign lobbying. Reports have linked some of his foreign business dealings to Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, the owner of the Burisma Holdings gas company, where Biden has held a position on the board of directors since 2014.

The Washington Post published a piece Wednesday on confirming the laptop story while detailing Biden’s business dealings with CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy company. The outlet downplayed the story and claimed the New York Post “did not markedly advance what is already known about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.”

The Post’s reporting came 17 months after the Daily Caller News Foundation verified the validity of Biden’s laptop after obtaining a full copy of his laptop and was labeled “unquestionably authentic” by cybersecurity expert Robert Graham.

Twitter locked the New York Post’s account for 7 days for publishing a piece about the laptop in October 2020. The outlet wrote a March 17 editorial criticizing the Times for confirming the laptop story to be true after initially downplaying it.