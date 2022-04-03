Editorial

Colin Kaepernick Says He Can Help An NFL Team ‘Win Games’

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with Michigan Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh during a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Kaepernick truly believes he’s still good enough to play in the NFL.

Following a Saturday throwing session during halftime of Michigan’s spring game, Kaepernick spoke with the media about his message to NFL teams and said, “I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

I seriously can’t believe we’re still talking about this. Kaepernick has to be one of the most delusional people in the world of football.

He hasn’t played since the 2016 season, but he seems to think that he’s good enough to sling it around the field. I see no evidence suggesting that’s true.

If he wanted to keep playing in the NFL, why wasn’t he this vocal when he left the 49ers several years ago? Why wasn’t he doing everything possible to play again?

Instead, he pretty much went silent for several years and now wants another shot. That’s simply not how any of this works.

Will a team give Kaepernick another shot? I have no idea, but I somehow doubt it!