Colin Kaepernick Says He Can Help An NFL Team ‘Win Games’

Colin Kaepernick truly believes he’s still good enough to play in the NFL.

Following a Saturday throwing session during halftime of Michigan's spring game, Kaepernick spoke with the media about his message to NFL teams and said, "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games."

You can listen to his full comments below.

I seriously can’t believe we’re still talking about this. Kaepernick has to be one of the most delusional people in the world of football.

He hasn’t played since the 2016 season, but he seems to think that he’s good enough to sling it around the field. I see no evidence suggesting that’s true.

If he wanted to keep playing in the NFL, why wasn’t he this vocal when he left the 49ers several years ago? Why wasn’t he doing everything possible to play again?

Instead, he pretty much went silent for several years and now wants another shot. That’s simply not how any of this works.

Will a team give Kaepernick another shot? I have no idea, but I somehow doubt it!