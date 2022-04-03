Duke Players Leave The Floor Without Shaking Hands After Losing To UNC

Duke players pulled off a disgraceful move late Saturday night after losing to UNC in the Final Four.

Following the 81-77 loss to the Tar Heels, which was Coach K’s final game in his coaching career, most Duke players left the floor without shaking hands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the players walking to the tunnel and leaving the court without showing proper sportsmanship below.

Most Duke players left the court without shaking hands. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2auN0aevlZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 3, 2022

This is honestly beyond embarrassing. Whether you win or lose, you do it with class and pride. Walking off the court and refusing to shake hands after losing in the Final Four is such a soft move that the entire Duke fanbase should be embarrassed.

I understand that emotions are high because it was Coach K’s final game and his bitter rival ended his career, but it doesn’t matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball)

You still shake hands like an adult. You still behave like grown adults. The way you handle losing says a lot more about you than the way you handle winning, and this was a pathetic display of classlessness from Duke.

If you’re going to behave like a spoiled child, you have no business being on the court. It’s truly that simple.

Wow. Most Duke players left the court without shaking hands with UNC players. Sad! pic.twitter.com/3CtwKTMy4O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2022

Do better, Duke. Do much better.