Famous Actress From ‘Seinfeld’ Passes Away

Estelle Harris, known for her role as George Costanza’s mother on the famous sitcom “Seinfeld,” passed away Saturday at the age of 93.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe,” her son, Glen, said in a statement provided by her agent, Michael Eisenstadt.”Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

The actress’ notable high pitched voice and attitude in her role as Estelle Costanza made her a hit in the 27 appearances she made on the 1990’s sitcom. She also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Disney Pixar film “Toy Story,” and voiced numerous other characters in “Tazan II,” “Brother Bear,” and “Teacher’s Pet,” CNN reported.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, but told TMZ that the doctors successfully removed all of it. (RELATED: Reni Santoni, Actor In ‘Seinfeld’ And ‘Dirty Harry,’ Dies At 81)

Harris was born in New York City on April 22, 1928 and pursued acting roles in community theaters before landing success in “Futurama,” “Aladdin,” “iCarly,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Law and Order,” and “Living Single,” Deadline and CNN reported.

Actor Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” spoke out on Harris’ death calling her “his TV mama.”

“One of my favorite people has passed—my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” he tweeted Sunday. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

She is survived by her three children, three grandsons and a great grandson, CNN reported.