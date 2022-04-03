South Carolina’s Basketball Team Stays In The Locker Room During The National Anthem Prior To Final Four Game

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team refused to be on the floor for the national anthem ahead of their Final Four game.

Prior to the game against Louisville starting Friday, the Gamecocks chose to stay in the locker room when the national anthem was playing, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Gamecocks ended up winning the game 72-59.

Not sure why South Carolina wasn’t around for National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/wZ3LTuPLoD — Mark Hebert (@markhebert502) April 1, 2022

I know some people might disagree with me, but if you’re not capable of being on the floor for the national anthem, you don’t deserve to be there at all.

Standing for the anthem shouldn’t be political. It should be the bare minimum expected when you grow up in such an amazing country with so many opportunities.

Is the USA perfect? No. Does the country have some flaws that we’d all like to see fixed? Without a doubt, but we’re still the best country to ever exist, and we shouldn’t pretend that’s not the case.

Even with all our flaws, we’re still better than the rest of the world, and we’re a shining example of what happens when you relentlessly chase freedom and opportunity.

If you don’t understand that, then don’t even bother playing in the game.

It’d be nice if we could get back to a place where everyone stands and honors this great country, but I’m afraid those days are long gone.