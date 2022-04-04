Amazon Union President Calls Out Democrats Ignoring Big Win For American Workers

Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls called out Democrats on Sunday for ignoring a victory for Amazon workers who voted to unionize at a Staten Island warehouse.

After the historic 2,654 to 2,131 victory Friday, Smalls said the Democratic Party “did not support” the union’s effort during their campaign.

“They didn’t support us and that’s just a fact,” Small said. “I know who was here on the ground with me everyday, I know who came out to support us at our rallies and it wasn’t them. And it’s not just them it’s a lot more people that are out there that obviously didn’t show up for us workers here on Staten Island and it’s a shame that they wait until we get to an election and actually are victorious to come out and show their support.”

WATCH:

Smalls said he hopes Democrats can “redeem themselves” and “do right by their constituents.”

“They all need to step up, and I’m talking to every last one of them,” he continued. (RELATED: Labor Board Recommends New Union Election At Amazon Facility)

The union will represent the warehouse workers who pick and package items for customer orders, NPR reported. Smalls first staged a walkout over the lack of worker protections against COVID-19 in 2020. Amazon fired him for violating safety protocols by showing up to the warehouse after being exposed to COVID-19.

The union eventually made the 30% threshold needed for a vote, to which Amazon pushed a massive anti-union campaign by hanging “Vote No” signs and holding meetings persuading workers to oppose unionization, the outlet reported.

Organizers have called for higher wages, paid sick leave and paid time off for injuries, and longer breaks, the outlet reported.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in an open argument with “Breaking Points” co-host Krystal Ball Friday over her previous absence at a meeting held by the labor union in August 2021. The representative attributed her absence to “scheduling conflicts” and “security concerns.”