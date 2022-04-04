Amy Schumer Was Banned From Joking About Alec Baldwin Allegedly Killing A Woman At The Oscars

During a stand-up comedy show Saturday at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas, Amy Schumer cracked a joke that was banned from the Oscars. The joke happened to be about Alec Baldwin allegedly killing Halyna Hutchins.

Schumer had an arsenal of jabs ready for the Oscars, but they were too controversial for the show, Variety reported. She decided to share that content with the audience attending her stand-up comedy show, and she began by saying, “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me,” according to the outlet. She then launched into a joke about Alec Baldwin and the incident with the prop gun on the set of “Rust.”

During her first public show after co-hosting the Academy Awards, Schumer opened by touching on the now infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Addressing her audience, Schumer described the effect of Smith’s actions, saying she was “still triggered and traumatized.” She went on to say, “I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV,” reported Variety. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin And Wife Expecting 7th Child Together)

Schumer proceeded to launch into a joke about the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” when she said, “‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. … I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone,” Variety reported.

Hutchins was fatally shot while working on set as a cinematographer Oct. 21, 2021, according to the Independent.

Many other controversial jokes that were shut down by the Academy Awards ceremony found their way into Schumer’s comedy act. Examples included a joke about James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations, and a quick jab at Joe Rogan, according to Entertainment Weekly.