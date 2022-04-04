‘I Hate You’: Cardi B Deletes Twitter And Instagram After Feud With Fans

Rapper superstar Cardi B suddenly deleted Twitter after feuding with her fans Sunday.

Fans were annoyed at the “I Like It” star for skipping the 2022 Grammy Awards, despite being nominated for Best Rap Performance, according to the New York Post. “I bet your son wouldn’t like for you to be on your a** while teasing us fans and never dropping music,” wrote one Twitter user, the New York Post reported.

“I hope your moms die,” Cardi B, 29, allegedly responded in a now-deleted thread, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘Is My Brain Okay’ SNL Skit Rips The Real Life Impact Of COVID Lockdowns… And It’s Terrifyingly Accurate)

“I’m deleting my Twitter Oh God I hate this f**king dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k?” the rapper wrote in her final post, according to Complex.

Cardi don’t even like y’all LMAOO, just here for the money LMAOO. pic.twitter.com/KojjrPkH4O — Nicki Minaj | Trolliana😅 (@BussinBrian) April 4, 2022

“Some of them got me tight today, and they’re the reason why this sh*t trickled down to the point that I had to f**king delete my Twitter,” she said in an Instagram live, shared to Twitter by another user. “Anyways, I said what the f**k I said, and I have a song that I really want to sing to y’all, but I been a little bit shy to sing, but you know what, whatever, singing relieves my stress. It goes like this, ‘Suck my d**k!’ Yeah. Do that. Bye.”

Cardi don’t even like y’all LMAOO, just here for the money LMAOO. pic.twitter.com/KojjrPkH4O — Nicki Minaj | Trolliana😅 (@BussinBrian) April 4, 2022

“Do I have any new music,” she asked. “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose and award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my n—a. Come on now. I don’t like that shit. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion,’ what the fuck does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos, what the fuck does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?” she allegedly said in the video, according to Complex.

Cardi B also removed her Instagram account by Monday morning, suggesting that she is officially done with social media. Considering at least one fan accused her child of being autistic, according to the New York Post, is it surprising that she left the online communities?

The comment went semi-viral, with users calling out Cardi B for being “disrespectful” to the autism community, according to the New York Post. She concluded her comments to fans by “wishing I could catch y’all so I could kill y’all,” the New York Post reported.