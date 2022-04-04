The Grammy Awards Get Terrible TV Ratings

The Grammy Awards got horrible TV ratings Sunday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Grammy Awards averaged 7.81 million viewers on CBS in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live event, the final ratings will be higher, but the early data isn’t pretty at all.

Just how bad are the ratings from Sunday night for the Grammy Awards? The 2021 show averaged 8.8 million viewers, according to the New York Times.

Now, the 2022 show has fallen ever further and appears to have set a new record low.

The horrific ratings are just the latest example that people truly do not care about awards shows featuring tons of multi-millionaire celebrities patting themselves on the back.

Nobody wants to watch that nonsense. We enjoy watching stuff like “Yellowstone” and “1883.” We want to be entertained.

We don’t want to be lectured by rich celebrities about how the middle of the country is the problem with the USA. Either entertain us, or get off our TVs.

Of course, if there’s one thing we know about wealthy celebrities in the music industry and Hollywood, they rarely look in the mirror to see what they could do better. So, I expect the ratings to stay in the garbage for a very long time!