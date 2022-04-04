Diana Taurasi Drops ‘Cocks’ Reference During The Women’s National Title Game

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi made an eyebrow-raising comment Sunday night during the South Carolina/UConn national title game.

Taurasi was on the call for South Carolina’s beatdown of the Huskies to win the title, and she couldn’t help herself from making a bit of a crude joke when referencing the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s a game of inches, ask the Cocks,” Taurasi said on the ESPN2 megacast as she appeared to try to hide a smile. Following her comment, Bird asked Taurasi if she takes “those inches,” and immediately responded with “absolutely when you’re on the court.”

You can watch the mildly humorous and slightly uncomfortable exchange below.

Well, I’m sure ESPN is none too happy about this little exchange between the two legendary women’s basketball players, but I’m not really sure there’s anything they can do.

After all, South Carolina’s mascot is the Gamecocks and they’re routinely referred to as the Cocks. So, she was only saying the team’s official mascot!

She certainly wasn’t making a dirty joke! At the very least, I’m sure that’s what she’d tell anyone who complains, and honestly, ESPN shouldn’t even try to stop her.

This kind of commentating should almost be encouraged by the network. Why? It’s pretty simple. ESPN is pretty boring and people don’t pay attention to the network like they used to.

You bring a bit of edge to the commentating booth, and you’re going to start moving the needle. Look no further than the Manning brothers doing a special broadcast for “Monday Night Football” for proof of that fact.

Either way, I’d love to know what was said to Bird and Taurasi off the air about their little exchange!