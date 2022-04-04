Biological Male Cyclist Barred From Women’s Championship Amid Backlash

A biologically male cyclist was booted from the women’s British National Omnium Championship in Derby on March 30 after threats of a female boycott arose.

The Union Cycliste Internationale prevented Emily Bridges, formerly known as Zach, from competing in what would have been Bridges’ first time participating in a women’s competition, BBC reported. British Cycling said March 30 that UCI’s current guidelines of having testosterone levels below five nanomoles per liter for a 12-month period, leaving Bridges ineligible to compete.

The cyclist only began hormone therapy last year and is still registered as a male cyclist, according to the Guardian.

Several female competitors talked of boycotting the competition due to Bridges’ unfair advantage, the Guardian reported. When competing in the men’s championships, the cyclist set a national record of over 25 miles in 2018.

Female British cycling stars ‘threatened to boycott’ national championships if trans rider was allowed to competehttps://t.co/kxah04ramA — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 31, 2022

The UCI is able to boot Bridges from the competition even if the athlete meets “eligibility criteria” with the intent to “protect health and safety” and “guarantee fair and meaningful competition that displays and rewards the fundamental values and meaning of the sport,” BBC reported.

British Cycling, disappointed by UCI’s decision, called for a coalition to address transgender and “non-binary” participation in athletics, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘One Spot Taken Away’: Swimmer Slams NCAA Rules Allowing Lia Thomas To Compete Against Biological Women)

“We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily’s participation this weekend and have also been engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competition,” British Cycling said in a statement. “We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision.”

The SCEG, which consists of five British sports councils, concluded in September that there were “retained differences in strength, stamina and physique between the average woman compared with the average transgender woman or non-binary person registered as male at birth,” the Guardian reported.

The issue of biological males competing in women’s sports has arisen in the U.S., most notably surrounding University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, dominating women’s swimming and winning the 500-freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Championships on March 17.

Republican governors have signed legislation into law in recent days banning biological males from women’s sports, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. A total of 14 U.S. states have passed legislation banning biological male participation in female sports thus far.