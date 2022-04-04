Editorial

Frank Gore Is Retiring From The NFL, Will Sign A One-Day Contract With The 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball before stiff-arming Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Frank Gore’s time in the NFL has come to an end.

According to ESPN, the talented running back appeared on the SFNiners YouTube channel, and touched on his career coming to an end.

“We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract. To sign, do my retirement,” Gore said when talking about signing a one-day deal with the 49ers to retire as a member of the team that drafted him. He intends to join San Francisco’s front office.

Gore has one of the most historic runs in NFL history. Running backs have notoriously short careers, but he managed to spend 16 seasons in the NFL.

Let me repeat that again for everyone. Gore spent 16 seasons in the NFL! That’s unheard of for a running back.

Most running backs are lucky if they get to spend a few seasons in the NFL. Meanwhile, Gore played well into his 30s, and it’s not like he was glued to the bench.

In 2020, which was the last year he saw action in a game, he rushed for 653 yards with the Jets at the age of 36.

Now, he’s officially hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the 49ers. He had a hell of a run, and there’s really no other way to describe it.

Props to Gore for giving fans some electric moments since entering the league all the way back in 2005!