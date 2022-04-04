Frank Gore Is Retiring From The NFL, Will Sign A One-Day Contract With The 49ers

Frank Gore’s time in the NFL has come to an end.

According to ESPN, the talented running back appeared on the SFNiners YouTube channel, and touched on his career coming to an end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract. To sign, do my retirement,” Gore said when talking about signing a one-day deal with the 49ers to retire as a member of the team that drafted him. He intends to join San Francisco’s front office.

Gore carried the ball 187 times for the Jets in 2020. On his 187th, the final rush of his career, he gained 4 yards to finish with an even 16,000. He’s third all-time. Canton awaits. #Jets #49ers https://t.co/yKcqwJEnlK — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 3, 2022

Gore has one of the most historic runs in NFL history. Running backs have notoriously short careers, but he managed to spend 16 seasons in the NFL.

Let me repeat that again for everyone. Gore spent 16 seasons in the NFL! That’s unheard of for a running back.

Frank Gore must’ve been on that TB12 diet 😂 pic.twitter.com/hhhgtIW4uc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 3, 2022

Most running backs are lucky if they get to spend a few seasons in the NFL. Meanwhile, Gore played well into his 30s, and it’s not like he was glued to the bench.

In 2020, which was the last year he saw action in a game, he rushed for 653 yards with the Jets at the age of 36.

Now, he’s officially hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the 49ers. He had a hell of a run, and there’s really no other way to describe it.

Frank Gore tells @TheSFNiners_ podcast that he will be signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will retire from the NFL. He finishes his career with the 3rd most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000). A legendary run 👏 https://t.co/KSHFUbuoh5 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 3, 2022

Props to Gore for giving fans some electric moments since entering the league all the way back in 2005!