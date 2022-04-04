‘Horrific’: Report Breaks Down The Shocking Rise Officers Being Gunned Down In 2022

Over 100 police officers were shot in the first three months of 2022, up 46% from 2021, according to a newly released Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) report.

Out of the 101 officers shot so far in 2022, at least 17 have been killed, the report found. Ambush-style attacks also increased, up 36% from 2021. (RELATED: Young Police Officer Dies, Another Wounded After Shootout With Suspect At Motel 6)

Police-related casualties have been on the rise, up 63% from 2020, which was a period when the U.S. was engulfed in widespread riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, according to the report. In 2021, there were 103 ambush attacks that resulted in 130 officers being shot, an increase of 115% from 2020.

“These historic numbers are horrific and are an absolute stain on our society,” the FOP said in a post on Twitter. “When the vast majority of media elites decide that this issue isn’t worth covering, it speaks volumes as to where our society is heading.”

Arizona, Missouri, Georgia and New York saw the largest number of police-related shootings in 2022, according to the report.

A FOP spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation that no officers this year had died from complications from wounds suffered in prior years. In 2021, two of the deaths listed by the FOP were the result of long-term complications from gunshot wounds.

